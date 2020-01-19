AJK PM takes notice of flour crises

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) : Jan 19 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Sunday took strong notice of flour crises in AJK and directed the authorities concerned to ensure availability of sufficient stock of flour in the open market.

In a statement, he directed to take action against those behind creating the prevailing reported crises and submit a report in this regard.

The prime minister also directed to make inspection of the stock of flour in the heavy snowfall and avalanche hit Neelum and Leepa Valleys besides other parts of the state.