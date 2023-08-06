AJK PM warns of matching response to every Indian misadventure, aggression at LOC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister (AJK PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that any aggression or misadventures by India on the Line of Control (LOC) shall be paid back in the same coin.

Addressing a special session of the AJK Legislative assembly held in connection with Youm e Estehsal in the State metropolis late Saturday, the PM, while referring to the highly provocative statement by an Indian minister, made it clear to India that any attempt of infringing the AJK's territorial integrity would be responded to with full force.

The PM said that India should take a lesson from recent history when an Indian Air Force jet violated our airspace in 2019.

He said that the whole world witnessed what happened in the aftermath and how the Indian warplane was downed by the PAF.

"If India attempts to repeat the mistake, then India will get a befitting reply on its own soil", the PM said.

"So long as the custodians of Kashmir's freedom movement are alive, the caravan of the freedom movement will continue to march towards its destination", the PM said.

Reiterating his government's commitment to the Kashmir cause, the PM said that all available resources would be used to highlight the Kashmir issue both at national and international level.

He said that the ongoing liberation struggle against India would continue on all fronts unless the Kashmiri people achieve their cherished goal of freedom from India's illegal and forcible occupation.