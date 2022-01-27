UrduPoint.com

AJK President Announces To Hold APC On January 30

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Wednesday announced to convene an all parties conference (APC) on Kashmir on January 30 at the Jammu & Kashmir House in Islamabad to chalk out the future course of action on highlighting the urgency of early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue

Talking to media in the State metropolis, Sultan said that leaders of all other political parties including leader of the House, leader of the Opposition, former presidents and former prime ministers of AJK will participate in the conference. He said the main objective of holding the conference was to chalk out a future course of action on the Kashmir issue.

The president said today Kashmiris all over the world, including Azad Kashmir, are observing India's Republic Day as a black day to draw the world's attention towards Indian forces' repressions on Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said after repealing Articles 370 and 35A and removing the special status of Occupied Kashmir, India has issued fake domiciles to 4.

2 million Hindus to change the proportion of the population of IIOJK which was an attempt to change the demographics of the territory.

The AJK president said the base camp was set up in order to raise voice for the liberation of occupied Kashmir. He said although there was a need for construction and development in AJK but at the same time the Kashmir issue has to be aggressively highlighted.

He urged the Kashmiris living abroad to come out on February 5th to observe solidarity day with the people of IIOJK and express their full solidarity with them.

Azad Jammu Kashmir Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Minister for Planning and Development Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, Minister for Elementary and Secondary education Dewan Ali Chughtai, Presidential Adviser Sardar Imtiaz Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

