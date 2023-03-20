AJK President calls for more vibrant role of diaspora to highlight Kashmir dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Monday called upon overseas Kashmiris to rise above their party interests and play their due role in highlighting the Kashmir dispute before the world.

He was talking to the visiting Kashmir Peace Forum International delegation, which called on him under the leadership of the forum's President Barrister Karamat Hussain at the Jammu Kashmir House in Islamabad, according to the AJK President's office.

The leader of the delegation, Barrister Hussain, briefed the President about his organization's performance and efforts to highlight the issue of Kashmir in the UK.

Kashmir Peace Forum International, the AJK President said, was a platform that could be used to raise the Kashmir dispute effectively at the global level and draw world attention towards the human rights violations being committed by the Indian occupation forces deployed in the length and breadth of the valley.