AJK President For Strong LB System For Devolution Of Power To Grassroots Level

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said a strong and stable local bodies (LB) system was imperative for the devolution of power to the grassroots level

While talking to a delegation of newly elected chairmen of ten district councils who called on him at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Thursday, the AJK president said that after the successful conduct of the LG polls, it was his earnest desire to see that the transfer of powers to the local level was carried out in the true sense and problems faced by the people were resolved at their doorsteps.

"Holding local body elections in Azad Kashmir after 31 years is a big milestone". the president said adding he felt relieved after seeing that the promise he made to people had been materialised.

He also praised the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and the Chief Election Commissioner for their unprecedented role in holding local body elections in the State.

He said the establishment of local bodies would help solve the problems of the people at their doorsteps and improve the quality of life of the people.

He noted that after the establishment of local bodies, the process of transfer of powers to the lower level started in Azad Kashmir.

He assured the visiting delegates that the government would provide funds to the local bodies so that elected representatives could play their due role in the development of their respective constituencies.

He advised the newly elected representatives to gear up and play their due role in making Azad Kashmir a model state.

Chairman District Councils Raja Naveed Akhtar Goga, Sardar Imtiaz Ahmad Abbasi, Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Javed, Sardar Javed Sharif, Sardar Amjad Javed, Dr Yusuf. Chaudhry, Sardar Asif, Javed Iqbal Dar, Tayyab Manzoor Kayani, Ghulam Mujtaba Mughal, Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Poonch, Siddhunati, Bhimbar, Bagh, Haveli, Jhelum Valley and Neelam respectively were also present on this occasion.

