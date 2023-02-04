UrduPoint.com

AJK President, PM Resolve To Continue Their All Out Support To Kashmiris' Legitimate Struggle

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan have said on Saturday that Kashmir Solidarity Day was the symbol of an everlasting social, cultural and religious relationship between the people of Kashmir and Pakistan

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan have said on Saturday that Kashmir Solidarity Day was the symbol of an everlasting social, cultural and religious relationship between the people of Kashmir and Pakistan.

While reiterating their commitment to Kashmir cause in their separate messages released on the eve of Kashmir Day, they said that the government and people of the liberated territory would continue their all out support to the Kashmiris' legitimate struggle until they achieve their freedom from India.

Referring to Pakistan's continuous support to Kashmiris' legitimate struggle, they said, "Pakistani and it's people have supported the Kashmiri people through every thick and thin".

Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry in his message said, Kashmir Day being celebrated annually, speaks volumes about Pakistan's commitment towards Kashmir.

Praising the people of the Occupied Kashmir for their courage, the president said, adding the Kashmiri people have stood their ground with courage and did not move back even an inch from their motto.

Urging India to shun its traditional policy of intransigence, he said that instead of creating hurdles, India must create a conducive atmosphere to resolve the lingering dispute through negotiations. He said that the Kashmiri people consider the state of Jammu and Kashmir as an indivisible entity.

Stressing the need for resolving the Kashmir issue in line with the UNSC's resolutions, the president said that it was imperative to resolve the long-standing conflict in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

In his message the AJK premier said that the government of Azad Kashmir would continue to play its constitutional role to promote Kashmir cause at the world level besides highlighting the woeful plight of the Kashmiris. "I assure my Kashmiri brothers that the people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir are behind you and will highlight the Kashmir issue at the diplomatic level", he said. Lauding the sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiris, he said that the day was not far when the people of Occupied Kashmir would achieve their cherished goal.

He said that the steps taken by the Indian government before and after August 5, 2019 have been completely rejected by the people of the Occupied Kashmir. While condemning India for the serious violations of human rights by its forces in Occupied Kashmir, the prime minister demanded the United Nations to stop the human rights violations and play its due role to implement the UNSC's resolutions to get the dispute resolved peacefully.

The AJK prime minister also thanked the people and the Government of Pakistan for celebrating Kashmir Day by expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir. He said that Kashmiris had full faith in Pakistan's foreign policy. "We believe that Pakistan is our only advocate in the world who has raised the voice of the subjugated Kashmiris at every forum", the prime minister said adding that Pakistan wanted peace in the region while India was hellbent on destroying peace by sponsoring terrorism in the region. "The extremist actions of the Indian government have threatened the peace of the region", he added.

