AJK President Urges Pak/ Kashmir Diaspora To Seek International Support Against Indian Atrocities

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2022 | 12:02 AM

Urging the Kashmiri and Pakistani diaspora community settled in Ireland to seek support for the Kashmir cause, the AJK president Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry had said that the Irish people can better understand the Kashmir issue

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Urging the Kashmiri and Pakistani diaspora community settled in Ireland to seek support for the Kashmir cause, the AJK president Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry had said that the Irish people can better understand the Kashmir issue.

He expressed these views while addressing a reception hosted in his honour by the Pakistani Overseas Community settled in Dublin on the other day, the AJK President office said on Thursday.

The ceremony was presided by Rana Usman Ajmal, President of Pakistan Overseas Community, while Acting Ambassador of Pakistan to Ireland Shahid Khan, Pir Shiraz Hussain and others also addressed the reception.

Speaking on the occasion, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said that Kashmiris living abroad have an important role to play at this crucial phase of freedom movement.

The people of Occupied Kashmir, he said, were going through a difficult situation at the moment as India has unleashed a reign of terror in the territory.

He said that the purpose of his visit to Ireland was to expose the ugly face of India before the Irish Parliament and other forums while presenting the case of 15 million Jammu Kashmiri people.

He said that under the given situation there was urgent need that the Kashmiri community settled in Ireland should expedite their efforts and raise their voice in favour of the oppressed Kashmiri people and urged the international community to force New-Delhi to stop ongoing bloodshed and state terrorism in the region.

"Kashmiris and Pakistanis settled here (Ireland) should play their role in conveying the position of Kashmiri people to the government and people of the Ireland", he said.

Drawing parallels between the Kashmir issue and Ireland, he said, the Irish can better understand the plight of Kashmiri people.

Earlier, the President was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival at the Dublin Airport.

