AJK Prime Minister Claims Timely Completion Of Mega Development Projects In AJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Monday claimed that his government established financial disciple besides timely completing mega developmental projects in the State for the socio-economic well-being of the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Monday claimed that his government established financial disciple besides timely completing mega developmental projects in the State for the socio-economic well-being of the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

In a media interview in the Federal metropolis, he said his government devised and implemented comprehensive development policy to project developmental funds irrespective of any political affiliations to bring about a socio-economic changes in the lives of the people of the state.

Haider said special emphasis was given for the construction of roads and communication, health and education sectors .

NTS, he underlined, was introduced to give jobs to the eligible persons while appointments were made on merit through transparent PSC.

In reply to a question, he asserted that his ruling party has emerged the largest Party in Azad Jammu Kashmir and added that the government had successfully met the challenges and enhanced the state revenue.

He said free emergency services were made available in the hospitals and developmental projects were started in the remote areas of the state under community infrastructure development programme to drop the fruits of development at the door steps of the rural masses to bring them at par with the urban areas of the state, he concluded.

