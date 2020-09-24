AJK Prime Minister expresses optimism to be reelected in coming elections.

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has said that present government had devised a comprehensive developmental policy for the overall socio-economic uplift of the people of the territory.

Addressing a big public meeting at Kail on Thursday, he said billions of rupees had been earmarked for the development of Neelum Valley and for the first time a chain of mega developmental projects was completed in the area by the present government for the uplift of the people of the area.

He paid glowing tributes to the people of Neelum Valley for their unprecedented role in facing the Indian firing from across the line of control and remained committed despite severe weather conditions.

He said Indian government is living in the fool paradise that Kashmiri people will bow before them under repressions but the history is evident that brave Kashmiri people have been and will continue their heroic struggle against the despotic Indian rules till the complete liberation of occupied Kashmir from India.

The Prime Minister made it clear that entire population of AJK was standby with Pakistan Armed forces and ready to give a resolute response to the enemy in the wake of any aggressions posed to our territorial integrity.

The Prime Minister on this occasion announced the up gradation of girl inter college into Degree college.

Addressing on the occasion the Speaker of the AJK legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qaider said that the Prime Minister had effectively protected the rights of the people of the Neelum Valley and has given billion of rupees developmental projects for the uplift of the people of the area. He said Muslim league (N) will again come in to power in view of performance.

Later addressing thousands of people who gathered from different part of Neelum Valley to accord an enthusiastic and warm welcome to Prime Minister he thanked the former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for extending generous financial assistance for the overall development of Azad Kashmir, he said despite financial crunch billion of rupees funds were projected for the development of Neelum valley and introduced merit to maintain the rule of law in Azad Kashmir.