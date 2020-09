AJK Prime Minister visits Quaid-e-Azam Residency in Ziarat

(@FahadShabbir)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday visited Quaid-e-Azam Residency in Ziarat District

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday visited Quaid-e-Azam Residency in Ziarat District.

The Police personal presented salute to the special guest on the occasion.

Ziarat Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retired) Mehrullah Badeni, Additional Deputy Commissioner Samiullah Kakar, Frontier Corps (FC) Colonel Sajid, DPO Malik Mohammad Siddique, Assistant Commissioner Liaquat Ali Kakar were also present on the occasion.

The AJK PM expressed keen interest in the things belonging to Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.