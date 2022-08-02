UrduPoint.com

AJK Starts Preparations To Pakistan Independence Day Celebrations With Fabulous Zest

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2022 | 02:10 PM

AJK starts preparations to Pakistan Independence Day celebrations with fabulous zest

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) : Aug 02 (APP)::Azad Jammu & Kashmir has kicked off brisk preparations to celebrate 75th Independence Day of Pakistan on August 14 with traditional zeal and fervor across the State.

Elaborated programs are being chalked out to celebrate the day under the auspices of various social, political and public representative organizations including the foras of the workers of Pakistan movement and Kashmir Freedom movement in different parts of the district.

In AJK capital city, major national flag hoisting ceremony will be held at the President House where AJK President Barister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry will hoist the national flags of Pakistan and AJK.

In Mirpur all necessary arrangements are being made to celebrate the day throughout the district with traditional zeal and fervour.

National flag hoisting ceremonies under the auspices of private and public sector organizations will be the hallmark of the day when national flags of Pakistan and AJK will be hoisted.

In Mirpur, the major national flag hoisting ceremony will be hosted at Mirpur Municipal Corporation lawn on August 14 morning where the national flags of Pakistan and AJK will be hoisted to mark the day.

Moreover, a grand seminar will be held under the auspices of Mirpur University of Science & Technology Mirpur in its main city campus on August 14 morning.

Besides hoisting of Pakistan and AJK flags on all private and public sector buildings, colorful lights will be illuminated on all buildings as a sign of jubilation to observe the day.

