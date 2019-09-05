AJK to observe Defense Day of Pakistan on Sept 6

All is set to observe the Defense Day of Pakistan in Azad Jammu & Kashmir on September 06 Friday, with enthusiasm and devotion besides the renewal of the pledge to render all sacrifices to safeguard the geographical and ideological frontiers of the motherland

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) : All is set to observe the Defense Day of Pakistan in Azad Jammu & Kashmir on September 06 Friday, with enthusiasm and devotion besides the renewal of the pledge to render all sacrifices to safeguard the geographical and ideological frontiers of the motherland.

The day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques for the stability, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

The day will be marked with the visits by the people from all walks of life to the graves of the martyrs.

In Mirpur, main ceremony will be held at the graveyard of martyrs at Eid gah under the auspices of National Events Organizing Committee Mirpur district, where Chairman NEOC / Deputy Commissioner Raja Qaiser Auranzeb, Assistant Commissioner Yasir Riaz and other participants will lay the floral wreathes on the graves of the martyrs including shaheed Lt.

Col. Mirza Imran Arshad and others at Markazi Eid Gah. Another ceremony will be held at the lawns of Municipal Corporation which would be followed by a grand demonstration of fireworks in the evening.

Similar types of special ceremonies will be held in various parts of AJK under the auspices of various social, political and government organizations to highlight the importance of the day.

Such ceremonies will also be held Havaili, Muzaffarabaad, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Kotli, Bhimbher, Hattiyan and Neelam valley to pay glowing tributes to the martyrs of the 1965 Indo-Pak war for giving the sacrifices of their valuable lives to safeguard the geographical and ideological frontiers of the country, according to the organizers.