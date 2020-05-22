Ajmal khan Wazir advises masses to maintain social distancing during Eid celebration

(@FahadShabbir)

Advisor to Chief Minister khyber Pakhtunkhwa on information and Public Relations Ajmal khan Wazir has said a head of Eid ul fitar It is imperative to maintain social distancing and adopt other precautionary measures to contain the spread of corona epidemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister khyber Pakhtunkhwa on information and Public Relations Ajmal khan Wazir has said a head of Eid ul fitar It is imperative to maintain social distancing and adopt other precautionary measures to contain the spread of corona epidemic.

This he said while briefing media at Civil Secretariat Peshawar..

Ajmal Wazir said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan had directed all Ministers, Advisors, Special Assistants and Members of Assembly to celebrate Eid in their areas with simplicity keeping in view the social distances.

"On the occasion of Eid, we should take care of the poor and needy people and share happiness with them Ajmal Wazir added.

He said that prime Minister Imran Khan had resumed flights from Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar on the special request of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan adding that government was providing all kinds of support to overseas in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries "K-P governemt appeal all people to take precautionary measures on the occasion of Eid, Wear masks, don't go to markets unnecessarily.

Don't rush and follow the SOPs set by the government" he added He said that Ehsas program is the first transparent scheme in the history of the country which was benefiting laborers and the working class adding that Phase-II of the program would also be funded by the K-P government.

Ajmal wazir added that government was taking care of both the poor and the middle class and at the same time fixing the problems of the economy.

He said that If the people cooperate and follow the SOPs, there will be more flexibility in lockdown other wise in case of violation of SOPs the government would go on complete lock down option.

Ajmal Wazir further said that the sacrifices and services of doctors and medical staff will be remembered for years.