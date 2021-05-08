Ajmal Wazir gets clean chit, not proven guilty: Kamran Bangash

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Karam Khan Bangash said that the inquiry commission to investigate the audio tape case of former advisor to the Chief Minister Ajmal Wazir couldn't establish any conclusive evidence against him

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Karam Khan Bangash said that the inquiry commission to investigate the audio tape case of former advisor to the Chief Minister Ajmal Wazir couldn't establish any conclusive evidence against him.

The forensic science laboratory could not confirm the authenticity of the audiotape or any fruitful connection between Ajmal Wazir, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash said here in a new briefing on a video link.

Kamran Bangash said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has received the report of the inquiry commission investigating the audiotape of former information adviser Ajmal Wazir.

The High Level Commission of Inquiry was headed by former Senator Bureaucrat Sahibzada Muhammad Saeed. Former Additional IG Police Tariq Javed and retired District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Bashir were members of the inquiry commission.

It is worth mentioning here that the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ordered to file an investigation report to the extent of Ajmal Wazir and the inquiry commission could not establish conclusive evidence against Ajmal Wazir, Kamran Bangash said.