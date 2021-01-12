UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al-Alaa Conference To Help Further Strengthen Muslim Ummah's Relations : Ashrafi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 11:32 PM

Al-Alaa conference to help further strengthen Muslim Ummah's relations : Ashrafi

The relations among Muslim countries would strengthen further following the meeting of Gulf Cooperation Council being held in Al-Alaa, said Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ):The relations among Muslim countries would strengthen further following the meeting of Gulf Cooperation Council being held in Al-Alaa, said Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

Talking to Kuwait's Ambassador to Pakistan Nassar Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi here on Tuesday, he said the Al Alaa meeting would prove a milestone in addressing the issues of Gulf countries.

Pakistan wants unity and stability in all Muslim countries, he said adding that efforts on part of Ameer-e-Kuwait to improve ties among Gulf countries positive and welcoming.

He said five million Pakistanis were working in Gulf countries and Pakistan was committed for unity and stability in the entire Muslim world.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that Prime Minister Imran khan takes keen interest in resolving issues and challenges of expatriate Pakistanis working in Gulf countries.

New employment opportunities were being created in (UAE) United Arab Emirates and as per past traditions, Pakistanis would play an imperative role on reconstructing UAE and Gulf countries.

Efforts in this regard on part of Ameer-e-Kuwait, Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain, Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Ameer-e-Qatar and Saudi Crown Prince were very welcoming and positive, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi.

He also added that reconciliatory role in this regard on part of Bahrain, Egypt, UAE and Amman was good omen for the entire Muslim world.

Delegates from different Muslim countries including Kuwait and Saudi Arabia were likely to visit Pakistan in coming months and cooperation would be extended between Pakistan and Arab countries through the exchange of visits, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi.

Kuwait's Ambassador to Pakistan Nassar Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi said that Pakistan was very important Muslim country and Kuwait boasts it's relations with Pakistan.

He also added that Kuwait's leadership and it's people want to extend cooperation with Pakistan in all areas of bilateral cooperation.

He also added that Pakistan's prestige and position among Muslim countries can't be ignored.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Exchange Egypt UAE Kuwait Visit Saudi Amman Bahrain Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Middle East Muslim All From Unity Foods Limited Million Arab Employment

Recent Stories

Deutsche Bank to sever ties with Trump: report

4 minutes ago

Interior Minister condoles death of Haji Nawaz Kho ..

22 minutes ago

European stocks, dollar decline as bitcoin steadie ..

22 minutes ago

France, Germany Continue Joint Efforts to Reach La ..

22 minutes ago

Washing your clothes can create Arctic microplasti ..

22 minutes ago

PDM wants NAB closure just to end their corruption ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.