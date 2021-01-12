The relations among Muslim countries would strengthen further following the meeting of Gulf Cooperation Council being held in Al-Alaa, said Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ):The relations among Muslim countries would strengthen further following the meeting of Gulf Cooperation Council being held in Al-Alaa, said Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

Talking to Kuwait's Ambassador to Pakistan Nassar Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi here on Tuesday, he said the Al Alaa meeting would prove a milestone in addressing the issues of Gulf countries.

Pakistan wants unity and stability in all Muslim countries, he said adding that efforts on part of Ameer-e-Kuwait to improve ties among Gulf countries positive and welcoming.

He said five million Pakistanis were working in Gulf countries and Pakistan was committed for unity and stability in the entire Muslim world.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that Prime Minister Imran khan takes keen interest in resolving issues and challenges of expatriate Pakistanis working in Gulf countries.

New employment opportunities were being created in (UAE) United Arab Emirates and as per past traditions, Pakistanis would play an imperative role on reconstructing UAE and Gulf countries.

Efforts in this regard on part of Ameer-e-Kuwait, Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain, Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Ameer-e-Qatar and Saudi Crown Prince were very welcoming and positive, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi.

He also added that reconciliatory role in this regard on part of Bahrain, Egypt, UAE and Amman was good omen for the entire Muslim world.

Delegates from different Muslim countries including Kuwait and Saudi Arabia were likely to visit Pakistan in coming months and cooperation would be extended between Pakistan and Arab countries through the exchange of visits, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi.

Kuwait's Ambassador to Pakistan Nassar Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi said that Pakistan was very important Muslim country and Kuwait boasts it's relations with Pakistan.

He also added that Kuwait's leadership and it's people want to extend cooperation with Pakistan in all areas of bilateral cooperation.

He also added that Pakistan's prestige and position among Muslim countries can't be ignored.