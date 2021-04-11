Alarming rise in COVID-19 critically ill patients being observed: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that an alarming rise in the number of critically ill patients of coronavirus is being observed in the province.

Chairing a meeting at the Chief Minister's Secretariat here on Sunday, she reviewed the current situation of the corona pandemic in Punjab. She said that overall, the number of positive cases was going up currently. "We are enhancing the number of beds and ventilators in all hospitals of the province," she said.

She said that in teaching hospitals of seven districts, outdoor of four specialties had been closed down. She said that all possible resources were being utilised to control the pandemic and some key decisions would be made in the cabinet meeting.

"We have set a target of 20,000 vaccinations per day," she said.

She said that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Ramazan had been released.

The minister said that the request for procurement of more ventilators and medical equipment would be tabled in the cabinet committee meeting. She requested people to observe the corona SOPs.

"People must restrict movement and leave homes only in urgent need, " she urged.

The Punjab chief secretary promised that the provincial administration was on alert to control the pandemic. He said that implementation of the SOPs would be ensured and all stakeholders must work on a joint strategy to control the pandemic.

Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical education and Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare presented analysis of cases in their respective departments.

All commissioners shared their updates on the status of implementation of the SOPs. Different suggestions were presented before the members for improvement in situation. The situation in worst affected cities by the latest wave came under discussion. The proposal to enhance capacity of treatment for COVID-19 was reviewed. The progress regarding vaccination drive, timing of vaccination centres and strategy for implementation of the SOPs in mosques was reviewed.

The meeting was called on directions from Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik, Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Barrister Nabeel Awan, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Ms Sarah Aslam, Secretary Auqaf, Commissioner Lahore Division Captain (Retd) Usman Younis, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, Additional IG Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, Secretary Higher Education, Secretary Auqaf and senior officials attended the meeting, whereas commissioners and RPOs joined via video link.