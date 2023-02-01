Alarming rise in incidents of dacoity at Northern Bypass, Nawabpur Road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Citizens express concern over rising incidents of dacoities at Northern Bypass, Nawabpur Road and other adjacent areas as about a dozen shopkeepers and wayfarers were deprived of cash and valuables, in limits of Gulgasht Police Station.

Three armed dacoits snatched cash from BJ Medical Store, Yameen Medical Store, Chaudhary Ashraf Poultry Shop, Chand Poultry Shop and some others.

Similarly, motorcycles were snatched from Sajid Qureshi and Talha. Citizens namely Rehmat Elahi, Allah Bux, Sajjad, and some others talking to APP stated that Nawabpur Road and Northern Bypass had become permanent abodes of the dacoits. They demanded City Police Officer Mansoor ul Haq Rana to take notice and introduce a permanent police picket and also ensure early arrest of the dacoits.