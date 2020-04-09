Aleem Khan dials Rana Sana Ullah to discuss political situation

(@fidahassanain)

Rana Sana Ullah confirms he had detailed discussion with PTI leader Aleem Khan, says he has a great worth in his party ranks.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2020) PTI leader Aleem Khan called to PML-N Punjab President Rana Sana Ullah and discussed current political situation, the sources said here on Thursday.

The sources said that Aleem Khan contacted Rana Sana Ullah and informed him that he wanted to discuss some important matters in context of changing political situation.

Rana Sana Ullah confirmed that he had detailed talk with Aleem Khan and they discussed the current political situation in the country in general and in Punjab in particular.

About in house-change, he said that it was too early to say such things as his party had a clear and principled stance in this regard. Rana Sana Ulllah said that first they wanted electoral reforms and then they would seek fresh general elections but there could be any interim arrangement till completion of these goals.

Rana Sana Ullah said that he knew Aleem Khan personally and his worth was more real in the ranks of the PTI which was much bigger than that. He also confirmed that he received a message from Aleem Khan when he was arrested and was conveyed that he we would be released.

“We have mutual relationship that is getting stronger with every passing day,” he added.

The sources said that Rana Sana Ullah his party Chief Shehbaz Sharif about the political development who asked him to wait until his clear directions in this regard.