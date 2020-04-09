UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aleem Khan Dials Rana Sana Ullah To Discuss Political Situation

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 07:35 PM

Aleem Khan dials Rana Sana Ullah to discuss political situation

Rana Sana Ullah confirms he had detailed discussion with PTI leader Aleem Khan, says he has a great worth in his party ranks.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2020) PTI leader Aleem Khan called to PML-N Punjab President Rana Sana Ullah and discussed current political situation, the sources said here on Thursday.

The sources said that Aleem Khan contacted Rana Sana Ullah and informed him that he wanted to discuss some important matters in context of changing political situation.

Rana Sana Ullah confirmed that he had detailed talk with Aleem Khan and they discussed the current political situation in the country in general and in Punjab in particular.

About in house-change, he said that it was too early to say such things as his party had a clear and principled stance in this regard. Rana Sana Ulllah said that first they wanted electoral reforms and then they would seek fresh general elections but there could be any interim arrangement till completion of these goals.

Rana Sana Ullah said that he knew Aleem Khan personally and his worth was more real in the ranks of the PTI which was much bigger than that. He also confirmed that he received a message from Aleem Khan when he was arrested and was conveyed that he we would be released.

“We have mutual relationship that is getting stronger with every passing day,” he added.

The sources said that Rana Sana Ullah his party Chief Shehbaz Sharif about the political development who asked him to wait until his clear directions in this regard.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz From

Recent Stories

PCB refers Umar Akmal matter to Disciplinary Panel ..

14 minutes ago

Chief Minister express grief at senior journalist' ..

2 minutes ago

Nigeria to release 2,600 prisoners amid virus fear ..

2 minutes ago

Court grants bail to female doctor in maid murder ..

2 minutes ago

AIG chairs meeting regarding preventive measures f ..

2 minutes ago

US stocks open higher on massive Fed stimulus plan ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.