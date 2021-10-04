Aleem Khan rejects Pandora Papers, says he has nothing to hide    

, ,

The PTI Punjab Minister says that every time the same company is declared as offshore leaks and he has declared it around fifteen years ago.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 4th, 2021) Punjab senior minister Abdul Aleem Khan has rejected the Pandora papers leak documents, saying that he has nothing to with the secret properties.

Aleem Khan has said that he has the same flat and company which has been declared for fifteen years ago.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said that all assets have already been disclosed to the Federal board of Revenue and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from last 15 years, ” said Aleem Khan while responding to the query about his alleged offshore properties.

He said that every time the same company is declared as offshore leaks.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) on Sunday had unveiled “Pandora Papers” which includes the Names of more than 700 Pakistanis.

The leaked information revealed that key politicians including federal cabinet members, opposition party leaders, “have secretly owned an array of companies”.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi, Senator Faisal Vawda, Federal minister Khusro Bakhtiar’s family, Ishaq Dar’s son, PPP’s Sharjeel Memon, Punjab minister and PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan, Axact CEO Shoaib Sheik are among many others who have been mentioned in the report.

However, the documents reveals that PM Imran Khan does not own any offshore company.