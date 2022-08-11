UrduPoint.com

Alhamra Starts Celebrations Of Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2022 | 08:39 PM

Alhamra starts celebrations of Independence Day

The Information and Culture Punjab has started a four-day celebrations of the Independence Day here at the Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The Information and Culture Punjab has started a four-day celebrations of the Independence Day here at the Alhamra.

According to an Alhamra spokesperson here on Thursday, stalls of handicrafts, horse dance, folk music, and traditional food stalls from Punjab were part of the festival.

Alhamra Executive Director Farhat Jabeen said the Information and Culture Department had organized a fantastic festival after working day and night.

She said the purpose of all these efforts was to pay tribute to all leaders of thePakistan Movement.

The four-day celebrations would continue till August 14.

More Stories From Pakistan

