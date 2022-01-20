The Lahore Arts Council's (LAC) 24th Theatre Festival started with play "Permasher Singh" produced by Maas Foundation, at Alhamra Arts Center, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The Lahore Arts Council's (LAC) 24th Theatre Festival started with play "Permasher Singh" produced by Maas Foundation, at Alhamra Arts Center, here on Thursday.

The play was an adaptation of the short story by legend writer Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi. The play was adapted and directed by Maas Foundation President Aamir Nawaz.

Speaking on the occasion, Aamir Nawaz said that the background music of the play was composed by Harinder Sohal from Amritsar-India, music designed by Imran Nawaz, and poetry of Amrita Pritam was also part of the play.

LAC Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi thanked the audience for following COVID-19 SOPs and said that Alhamra had organized this festival with the positive thinking that Alhamra should give the people a chance to get rid of the mental illnesses caused by this pandemic.

Zulfi said that Alhamra had made every effort to provide the best possible entertainment to the people through its different programs, adding that the Ghazal Festival and now the Theater Festival were rare opportunities for people to have fun and spend quality time together with their loved ones.

On the second day of the festival, the play "Januoon" by Aks Theater group would be presented.