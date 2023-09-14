Ali Abbas assumes charge as BISE Lahore chairman

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Secretary Punjab Higher Education Department Muhammad Ali Abbas Agha assumed charge of the post of chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Special Secretary Punjab Higher education Department Muhammad Ali Abbas Agha assumed charge of the post of chairman board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore, here on Thursday.

Out-going Chairman Dr. Mirza Habib Ali welcomed Ali Abbas Agha and presented a bouquet to the new chairman, who had been entrusted the additional charge of the post.

Ali Abbas hailed services of Dr Mirza Habib Ali for the Lahore Board while the Lahore Board officials showered rose-petals on the out-going chairman to acknowledge his services.

Speakers said Dr Mirza Habib Ali's name will be written in gold letters in the Lahore Board's history.

Mirza Habib thanked the Board officers and officials for their cooperation during his tenure and urged them to discharge their duties with honesty.