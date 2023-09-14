Open Menu

Ali Abbas Assumes Charge As BISE Lahore Chairman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2023 | 06:55 PM

Ali Abbas assumes charge as BISE Lahore chairman

Special Secretary Punjab Higher Education Department Muhammad Ali Abbas Agha assumed charge of the post of chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Special Secretary Punjab Higher education Department Muhammad Ali Abbas Agha assumed charge of the post of chairman board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore, here on Thursday.

Out-going Chairman Dr. Mirza Habib Ali welcomed Ali Abbas Agha and presented a bouquet to the new chairman, who had been entrusted the additional charge of the post.

Ali Abbas hailed services of Dr Mirza Habib Ali for the Lahore Board while the Lahore Board officials showered rose-petals on the out-going chairman to acknowledge his services.

Speakers said Dr Mirza Habib Ali's name will be written in gold letters in the Lahore Board's history.

Mirza Habib thanked the Board officers and officials for their cooperation during his tenure and urged them to discharge their duties with honesty.

Related Topics

Lahore Education Punjab Muhammad Ali BISE BISE Lahore Gold Post

Recent Stories

UN organizes eight of 12 dialogues about sustainab ..

UN organizes eight of 12 dialogues about sustainable development in Quetta

1 minute ago
 SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 22%

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 22%

59 seconds ago
 Miracle baby born after unique in-utero procedure ..

Miracle baby born after unique in-utero procedure in UAE

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler visits House of Manuscripts

Sharjah Ruler visits House of Manuscripts

11 minutes ago
 PM for expediting PIA privatization process

PM for expediting PIA privatization process

8 minutes ago
 AKF organizes mass wedding ceremony for 21 destitu ..

AKF organizes mass wedding ceremony for 21 destitute couples

8 minutes ago
OIC countries must enhance food production: Yerlan ..

OIC countries must enhance food production: Yerlan A Baidaulet

3 minutes ago
 BBISE's Chairman announces result of FA, FSC as gi ..

BBISE's Chairman announces result of FA, FSC as girls gain first, 3rd position

8 minutes ago
 Two-week special cleanliness drive launched

Two-week special cleanliness drive launched

4 minutes ago
 President orders UIC to pay Rs 4.5 mln insurance c ..

President orders UIC to pay Rs 4.5 mln insurance claim with 8 years' profit

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs to embrace sustainable, inclusive g ..

Pakistan needs to embrace sustainable, inclusive growth for enduring development ..

4 minutes ago
 Mushaal vows to continue to raise issue of oppres ..

Mushaal vows to continue to raise issue of oppressed people of IIOJK

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan