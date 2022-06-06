Ali Haider Gilani sees off pilgrims as Hajj flight operation commences at Multan Airport

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Hajj flight operation commenced from commenced from Multan International Aiport as a private airline, carrying 215 pilgrims left for Madinah, here on Monday.

An inaugural ceremony was arranged by Ministry of Hajj at Multan International Airport and it was chaired by Provincial Minister for Housing Ali Haider Gillani.

Addressing the ceremony, Syed Ali Haider Gillani requested the pilgrims to make special prayers for progress of the country.He stated that the country was passing through a critical phase. He hinted that the incumbent government was trying its best to address the economic challenges. The pilgrims were not only ambassador of Pakistan in Saudi Arabia but they are recognition of Seraiki culture also. So, the pilgrims should demonstrate the culture of patience, exhibited by the people of local region.

Director Hajj Rehaan Abbas Khokhar also spoke and stated that Hajj arrangements were completed within period of one month.

He urged upon the pilgrims to demonstrate patience during the holy journey.

"You are fortunate people, who are journeying for Saudi Arabia for Hajj, after COVID-19", said Khokhar.

"During past years, the Hajj Ministry had sufficient time of eight to 10 months to make preparation for the pilgrims.About 81,000 Pakistani are availing opportunity of holy journey. In past, the pilgrims quota was about 180,000."He urged the pilgrims to build image of the country as they are ambassador of Pakistan. Chief Operating Officer Multan International Airport Raja Azhar Mehmood also spoke and stated that Multan International Airport would continue to provide every possible facility to the pilgrims.

Earlier, the officials informed that Hajj operation would be completed by June 24. A total of 3000 pilgrims would leave for Hajj from Multan International Airport.