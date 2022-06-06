UrduPoint.com

Ali Haider Gilani Sees Off Pilgrims As Hajj Flight Operation Commences At Multan Airport

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Ali Haider Gilani sees off pilgrims as Hajj flight operation commences at Multan Airport

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Hajj flight operation commenced from commenced from Multan International Aiport as a private airline, carrying 215 pilgrims left for Madinah, here on Monday.

An inaugural ceremony was arranged by Ministry of Hajj at Multan International Airport and it was chaired by Provincial Minister for Housing Ali Haider Gillani.

Addressing the ceremony, Syed Ali Haider Gillani requested the pilgrims to make special prayers for progress of the country.He stated that the country was passing through a critical phase. He hinted that the incumbent government was trying its best to address the economic challenges. The pilgrims were not only ambassador of Pakistan in Saudi Arabia but they are recognition of Seraiki culture also. So, the pilgrims should demonstrate the culture of patience, exhibited by the people of local region.

Director Hajj Rehaan Abbas Khokhar also spoke and stated that Hajj arrangements were completed within period of one month.

He urged upon the pilgrims to demonstrate patience during the holy journey.

"You are fortunate people, who are journeying for Saudi Arabia for Hajj, after COVID-19", said Khokhar.

"During past years, the Hajj Ministry had sufficient time of eight to 10 months to make preparation for the pilgrims.About 81,000 Pakistani are availing opportunity of holy journey. In past, the pilgrims quota was about 180,000."He urged the pilgrims to build image of the country as they are ambassador of Pakistan. Chief Operating Officer Multan International Airport Raja Azhar Mehmood also spoke and stated that Multan International Airport would continue to provide every possible facility to the pilgrims.

Earlier, the officials informed that Hajj operation would be completed by June 24. A total of 3000 pilgrims would leave for Hajj from Multan International Airport.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Hajj Progress Saudi Arabia Ali Haider June From Government Best Airport Housing

Recent Stories

WI Squad reaches Multan for three-match ODI series

WI Squad reaches Multan for three-match ODI series

12 minutes ago
 German FM to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow on two-d ..

German FM to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow on two-day official visit

27 minutes ago
 Arab man sends marriage proposal to Amber Heard

Arab man sends marriage proposal to Amber Heard

2 hours ago
 Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lar ..

Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lari’s Direction Officially Rel ..

2 hours ago
 Salman Khan's security tightened after threat lett ..

Salman Khan's security tightened after threat letter

2 hours ago
 Govt plans to increase tax on income through socia ..

Govt plans to increase tax on income through social media

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.