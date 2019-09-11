Ali Muhammad vows to bring looted wealth back to country

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government will bring back the looted wealth and make the country stable, both economically and politically.

Talking to Private news channel, he said that the PML-N and PPP governments had committed 'economic terrorism' by crushing the common man and looting national treasures in their tenures.

The rising inflation, and economic debt speak high of Past corrupt government's failure in all sectors of the economy, he added.

The government was making all out efforts to improve the economy of the country and taking right steps in right direction in that regard, he added.

He said PTI government was committed to improve economic outlook of the country without putting extra burden on common citizens.