UrduPoint.com

Alike Other Parts Of Country, Eid Ul Fitr To Be Celebrated On Tuesday (Tomorrow) In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2022 | 08:17 PM

Alike other parts of country, Eid ul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday (Tomorrow) in Karachi

Alike other parts of country, Eidul Fitr will be celebrated with religious fervor in Karachi and its adjecent areas on Tuesday (May 03).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Alike other parts of country, Eidul Fitr will be celebrated with religious fervor in Karachi and its adjecent areas on Tuesday (May 03).

According to details, the large-scale arrangements had been made for Eidul Fitr prayers this year. The biggest Eidul Fitr congregation would be held at Polo Ground after a break of two years due to Covid-19.

The cleanliness had been completed and the municipal services department had been directed to spray disinfectant and perfume before Eid prayers, said official of provincial government here on Monday, adding that strict security arrangements would also be made.

Leaders of ruling Pakistan Peoples Party and opposition Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan are also expected to attend the Eid prayer to be held here on Tuesday.

A large number of diplomats from different Islamic countries, current and former Federal and provincial ministers, members of National and provincial assemblies, provincial secretaries, leaders of different political parties, senior government officials and city notables were also expected to visit Polo Ground to offer Eid prayer.

Related Topics

Karachi Polo Visit Pakistan Peoples Party May Prayer From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Eid prayer offered at three mosques in distt Muz,g ..

Eid prayer offered at three mosques in distt Muz,garh

4 minutes ago
 Security beefed-up in Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadko ..

Security beefed-up in Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts

4 minutes ago
 Security arrangements on Eid day

Security arrangements on Eid day

4 minutes ago
 CM's aide congrats nation on Eid-ul-Fitr

CM's aide congrats nation on Eid-ul-Fitr

4 minutes ago
 Centuries old tradition of giving eidi still alive ..

Centuries old tradition of giving eidi still alive

7 minutes ago
 13 gamblers held with stake money, gambling materi ..

13 gamblers held with stake money, gambling material

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.