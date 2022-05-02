Alike other parts of country, Eid ul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday (Tomorrow) in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

Alike other parts of country, Eidul Fitr will be celebrated with religious fervor in Karachi and its adjecent areas on Tuesday (May 03).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Alike other parts of country, Eidul Fitr will be celebrated with religious fervor in Karachi and its adjecent areas on Tuesday (May 03).

According to details, the large-scale arrangements had been made for Eidul Fitr prayers this year. The biggest Eidul Fitr congregation would be held at Polo Ground after a break of two years due to Covid-19.

The cleanliness had been completed and the municipal services department had been directed to spray disinfectant and perfume before Eid prayers, said official of provincial government here on Monday, adding that strict security arrangements would also be made.

Leaders of ruling Pakistan Peoples Party and opposition Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan are also expected to attend the Eid prayer to be held here on Tuesday.

A large number of diplomats from different Islamic countries, current and former Federal and provincial ministers, members of National and provincial assemblies, provincial secretaries, leaders of different political parties, senior government officials and city notables were also expected to visit Polo Ground to offer Eid prayer.