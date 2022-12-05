Alkhidmat foundation organizes free medical camp in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :A free mobile medical camp was organized by Alkhidmat foundation-affiliated to Jamaat-e-Islami in Mehran colony and Gul Colony Kaahu jo darro here on Monday.

Eminent doctor Zulfiqar Khaskheli examined over 150 patients and provided them free medicines, said a press release.

Nazim Union council 11 Muhammad Raheel, leader Jamaat Islami Rasheed Ahmed, medical health Incharge Mian Zain and other volunteers were also present on the occasion.

Patients and notables of area on the occasion expressed gratitude to Jamaait-e Islami for serving destitute and poor patients without discrimination by organizing free mobile medical camp.