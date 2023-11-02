Open Menu

All 25 Towns Of Karachi Should Be On Same Page To Work For The City: Mayor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2023 | 07:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that development work is going on in all the seven districts of Karachi and all the 25 towns of Karachi should be on the same page and work for the city.

Wahab made the remarks while addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of the Paver Block Road in Sachal goth on Thursday.

"Every member of the PPP has promised that we will fulfill the promises made to the people," he said.

Wahab said that the residents of Sachal Goth will benefit from the construction of one and a half kilometer two-way road in the town at a cost of 300 million rupees.

"We are also solving the problem of drainage in the area, which is fulfilling another promise of ours," he said.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad and other leaders were also with Wahab on this occasion.

In a separate statement, Wahab said that today he was standing in Safoora Town where the residents of Sachal Goth were facing the problem of drainage system and damaged road.

"Today we have laid the foundation stone for the construction of the road and will complete the road including correcting sewage system very soon, which will provide a lot of convenience to the people and solve their long-standing problem," he said.

Wahab said that the People's Party is doing developmental work in Karachi and will continue to do so.

