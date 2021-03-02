UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Allied Parties Assure Complete Support To Andul Hafeez: Sheikh Rasheed

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 12:01 AM

All allied parties assure complete support to Andul Hafeez: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday said all the allied parties had assured their complete support to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) candidate Abdul Hafeez Shaikh for the Senate seat from the Federal Capital.

Abdual Hafeez Shaikh would emerge victorious with a thumping majority on March 3, he said addressing a hurriedly called press conference flanked by members of National Assembly Ghous Bakhsh Mahar of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Tariq Bashir Cheema of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q), Khalid Magsi and Zubaida Jalal of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

The minister thanked BAP, GDA, PML-Q, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) members for extending their full support to the PTI candidate.

He said all the political parties in Punjab made a good decision about the Senate elections and expressed the hope that same would be replicated in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Replying to a question, Shaikh Rasheed said the use of money had now lost its utility in the Senate elections.

To a query, Khalid Magsi said their nominated candidates would win the elections on March 3.

Tariq Cheema, to a question, said he was representing Chaudhary Sahib [Pervaiz Elahi] here.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Senate Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Shaikh Rasheed Punjab Tariq Bashir Same Alliance Money March Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Vaccine will not keep people safe, basic public he ..

4 minutes ago

Ministry of Education, Australian Dental Council s ..

49 minutes ago

Swiss diagnostic service provider Unilabs expands ..

49 minutes ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs meeting of HRNF Board of Tr ..

1 hour ago

Sultan bin Hamdan attends final annual Camel Races ..

1 hour ago

SRTI Park launches first MEA Energy Innovation Hub

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.