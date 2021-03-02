All allied parties assure complete support to Andul Hafeez: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday said all the allied parties had assured their complete support to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) candidate Abdul Hafeez Shaikh for the Senate seat from the Federal Capital.

Abdual Hafeez Shaikh would emerge victorious with a thumping majority on March 3, he said addressing a hurriedly called press conference flanked by members of National Assembly Ghous Bakhsh Mahar of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Tariq Bashir Cheema of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q), Khalid Magsi and Zubaida Jalal of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

The minister thanked BAP, GDA, PML-Q, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) members for extending their full support to the PTI candidate.

He said all the political parties in Punjab made a good decision about the Senate elections and expressed the hope that same would be replicated in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Replying to a question, Shaikh Rasheed said the use of money had now lost its utility in the Senate elections.

To a query, Khalid Magsi said their nominated candidates would win the elections on March 3.

Tariq Cheema, to a question, said he was representing Chaudhary Sahib [Pervaiz Elahi] here.