All educational institutes resumes regular academic activities across Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University, Sukkur, Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Sukkur and all other colleges and Schools across the region resumed resume normal classes with 100% attendance on Monday.

Following the notification, issued by Universities and Boards Department, Government of Sindh, all Public educational institutes resumed regular academic activities with 100% attendance.

Strict preventive measures adopted against coronavirus.The vaccination of students of the age of 12 years and above have been started as per government notification.