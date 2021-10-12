UrduPoint.com

All Educational Institutes Resumes Regular Academic Activities Across Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 07:38 PM

All educational institutes resumes regular academic activities across Sukkur

The Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University, Sukkur, Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Sukkur and all other colleges and Schools across the region resumed resume normal classes with 100% attendance on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University, Sukkur, Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Sukkur and all other colleges and Schools across the region resumed resume normal classes with 100% attendance on Monday.

Following the notification, issued by Universities and Boards Department, Government of Sindh, all Public educational institutes resumed regular academic activities with 100% attendance.

Strict preventive measures adopted against coronavirus.The vaccination of students of the age of 12 years and above have been started as per government notification.

Related Topics

Sindh Nusrat Bhutto Sukkur Women All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US, G20 Leaders Pledge to Give Humanitarian Aid Di ..

US, G20 Leaders Pledge to Give Humanitarian Aid Directly to Afghan People - Whit ..

1 minute ago
 US Submarine Incident Might Prompt China to Boost ..

US Submarine Incident Might Prompt China to Boost Patrols in Indo-Pacific - Expe ..

1 minute ago
 Merkel After G20 Talks on Afghanistan: Recognition ..

Merkel After G20 Talks on Afghanistan: Recognition of Taliban Not on Agenda

1 minute ago
 Govt striving to control inflation: Zain Qureshi

Govt striving to control inflation: Zain Qureshi

3 minutes ago
 Turkey Considering Upgrading F-16 Fighters as Alte ..

Turkey Considering Upgrading F-16 Fighters as Alternative to F-35s - Presidentia ..

3 minutes ago
 KCR to provide best traveling facilities to citize ..

KCR to provide best traveling facilities to citizens: Senator

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.