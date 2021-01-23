‘All officers involved in corruption should be hanged,' says Azam Swati

(@fidahassanain)

The Railways Minister says he has also made the same plea to NAB chairman about corrupt officers. He also seeks at least six months time to bring changes to Pakistan Railways.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2021) Railways Minister Azam khan Swati said that they requested NAB Chairman that all those officers involved in steeling or corruption of public money should be hanged.

“Give me at least one year and then you can hold me accountable,” said Azam Khan Swati while addressing a press conference in Lahore on Saturday.

The Minister said that they [public] should give him six months time and then should see the changes.

“Railways has turned into charitable institutions. I have informed the PM that over Rs 1.3 trillion have gone wasted in this department,” said Azam Khan Sawati.

He was confident that the present officers would street the railways out of crises with new business model, saying that he would keep visiting Lahore at least once in a month and would continue to inform media about the situation of Pakistan Railways.

“The rain will run only if we facilitate the officer and the laborer.

Our focus is not only the passengers but is also on the freight,” he added.

He stated that running a school or a hospital was not his job.

The Railways Minister also came down hard upon the opposition, saying that we were asked for accountability of 100 days while those who ruled the country for 30 years were never held accountable for what they did.

During his press talk, the minister also talked about his meeting with Chairman NAB. He said the NAB Chairman asked him about corruption in signal bid. The project, he said, started in 2008 which was completed 95 to 96 per cent in 2012 but there had been three cases of corruption on it. He said he had requested NAB Chairman to dispose of this matter within a week because there was huge trouble due to signal problem.

At this, he said, the NAB Chairman assured him strict action against the corrupt.

“I have also suggested him that all those officers who were involved in stealing or corruption must be hanged,” he added.