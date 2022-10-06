UrduPoint.com

All Pakistan Naat Competition Held At Radio Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2022 | 06:20 PM

All Pakistan Naat competition held at Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The Annual All Pakistan Naat competition, jointly organized by Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television in connection with Eid Mild-un-Nabi (SAWW), was held at the National Broadcasting House here on Thursday.

Raja Ahkam Mushtaq from Azad Jammu and Kashmir bagged the first position, while Faizan Ahmad from Balochistan came second and Awais Karni from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secured third position in the competition under the boys' category (below 15 years).

In the girls' category (below 15 years0, Ayesha Noor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came first, Aliya Akbar from Punjab second and Iman Fatima from AJK secured the third position.

In the category of boys in the age bracket of 15-25 years, Muhammad Ali from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got the first position; Ali Nawaz from Punjab took the second position, whereas Syed Saadat Ali Qadri from AJK secured the third position.

In the category of girls between 15-25 years, Sumaiya Noor from Sindh got the first position, Javeria Muhammad Shoukat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took the second position and Zohra Aziz from Balochistan got the third position.

First position holders were awarded cash prize of 100, 000 rupees, second position holders 75,000 rupees and third position holders 50, 000 rupees. Other participants who reached the final were also given a cash prize of twenty-five thousand rupees.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor congratulated Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television for organizing the Naat competition.

He said humanity ccould solve its problems by following the life of Prophet Muhammad (SAWW). He said the manifesto presented by the Hazrat Muhammad Rasool Allah Khatim un Nabiyeen Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Alayhee Wa Ashabehi Wassalam was recognized by all the jurisprudents of the world.

The minister said the life of Muhammad (SAW) was a gateway to curb extremism, terrorism and sectarianism in society. He called for promoting unity and tolerance in society.

In his remarks, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said the recitation of a Naat was an honour for writers and Naat Khawns.

He said recitation of Naat had a long history in our Islamic tradition.

Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) also appreciated his companions for presenting Naats, he added.

The Senator said Naat Khawni was not only limited to Muslims but even the non-Muslims had also praised our Prophet (SAWW).

He urged the participants to study and follow the life of Prophet Muhammad (SAWW). He announced provision of books on Seerat-un-Nabbi (SAWW) for all participants.

