All Ports-related Issues To Be Addressed On Priority Basis: Qaiser Sheikh
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Tuesday said that all the longstanding issues of the ministry and ports would be addressed on priority basis to steer the country out of economic challenges.
The minister was addressing the meeting with delegation of Port Workers Federation Pakistan led by President Noor Muhammad including General Secretary Muhammad Arif, joint secretary Federation Azmat Ali, Chairman KPT Azizur Ur Rehman and Haq Nawaz Vice President Federation.
Qaiser Sheikh said that joint working relation environment would be conducive for the development of the ministry and the country.
As part of the government's vision, he said that exports through ports would be enhanced with the best policies of the government. "Our performance as compared to the neighbouring countries needs improvement, " he said.
The minister said that Pakistan was facing many challenges but we are determined to overcome the crisis with team work.
Later, the Federation President presented the bouquet to the minister and expressed felicitation on assuming the charge.
