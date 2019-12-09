(@imziishan)

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir has said that the Punjab Police were fully alert for protection of wealth and lives of people and utilising all available resources for the purpose

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir has said that the Punjab Police were fully alert for protection of wealth and lives of people and utilising all available resources for the purpose.

Talking to the media persons after attending funeral prayers for Shaheed constable Mohsin at Qila Gujjar Singh here on Monday, he said that Dolphin constable was not only Mohsin by his name but also by his character as he laid his life in the line of duty.

He said that the sacrifice of Mohsin was an example to follow for rest of the force. He said the killers of Mohsin would soon be arrested and given punishment in accordance with the law.

CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed, DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed, DIG Investigation Dr Inam Waheed and other officers of Lahore police were also present.