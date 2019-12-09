UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Resources Being Used For People's Protection: IGP Punjab

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 06:40 PM

All resources being used for people's protection: IGP Punjab

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir has said that the Punjab Police were fully alert for protection of wealth and lives of people and utilising all available resources for the purpose

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir has said that the Punjab Police were fully alert for protection of wealth and lives of people and utilising all available resources for the purpose.

Talking to the media persons after attending funeral prayers for Shaheed constable Mohsin at Qila Gujjar Singh here on Monday, he said that Dolphin constable was not only Mohsin by his name but also by his character as he laid his life in the line of duty.

He said that the sacrifice of Mohsin was an example to follow for rest of the force. He said the killers of Mohsin would soon be arrested and given punishment in accordance with the law.

CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed, DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed, DIG Investigation Dr Inam Waheed and other officers of Lahore police were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Alert Media All

Recent Stories

Bilawal says struggle to continue until the democr ..

2 minutes ago

ISPR rejects news on Pak-Iran joint patrolling at ..

13 minutes ago

Zayed Housing Programme assists 188 Emiratis with ..

15 minutes ago

PML-N will not oppose  Army Chief’s extension: ..

22 minutes ago

Pakistan stars can’t wait for the Rawalpindi Tes ..

23 minutes ago

Circular debt a threat to the economy: Mian Zahid ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.