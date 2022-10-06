All resources being utilized for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: FM

(@Abdulla99267510)

Bilawal Bhutto says the government, administration, and civil societies have been engaged in relief work in the flood-affected areas since June.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2022) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said all available resources are being utilized for relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit people of the country.

Addressing a news conference in Karachi on Thursday, he said that the government, administration, and civil societies have been engaged in relief work in the flood-affected areas since June. He said fifty percent of the water has been drained from the flood-affected areas of Sindh.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felt the pain of flood victims and he is continuously engaged in helping the flood victims.

He said that it is not a time for politics but to give priority to humanity. He appealed to philanthropists to come forward to help the flood victims.

The Foreign Minister expressed his commitment that the flood victims will not be left alone in this difficult time.

He said that the Sindh government has decided to provide all possible facilities to the farmers for sowing the next crop.