All resources being utilized to provide foolproof security on Youm-e-Ashur: IGP

LAHORE, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) ::Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Arif Nawaz Khan said that Punjab police utilizing all available resources for providing best security to Muharram-ul-Haram processions and Majalis especially on Youm-e-Ashur.

He expressed these views while talking to media after reviewing security arrangements of 9th Muharam procession here.

He said on Youm-e-Ashur CCPO Lahore and all RPOs CPOs and DPOs would be in field and aerial monitoring of the sensitive processions and Majalis via drone cameras would also be ensured.

He said that ban of mobile phone use during duty hours was only for police officials so that they could perform their duties with better concentration.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan briefed IG Punjab about security arrangements made for 9th Muharram, he said that officials deputed on security duty were fully alert.

The IGP directed officers and officials to perform their duties with complete commitment, hard work and honesty while answering the questions of media, IG Punjab said that on Youme-e-Ashur three and four layer security would be provided to all main processions and Majalis across Punjab.

The IGP directed officers to install snipers on the rooftops of building and Imam-bargahs along the route of main processions and to ensure that no one was allowed to enter the procession or Majalis without proper checking and passing through walk-through gates.

CCPO Lahore BA Nasir and other officers were also present.