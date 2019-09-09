UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Resources Being Utilized To Provide Foolproof Security On Youm-e-Ashur: IGP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 09:40 PM

All resources being utilized to provide foolproof security on Youm-e-Ashur: IGP

LAHORE, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) ::Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Arif Nawaz Khan said that Punjab police utilizing all available resources for providing best security to Muharram-ul-Haram processions and Majalis especially on Youm-e-Ashur.

He expressed these views while talking to media after reviewing security arrangements of 9th Muharam procession here.

He said on Youm-e-Ashur CCPO Lahore and all RPOs CPOs and DPOs would be in field and aerial monitoring of the sensitive processions and Majalis via drone cameras would also be ensured.

He said that ban of mobile phone use during duty hours was only for police officials so that they could perform their duties with better concentration.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan briefed IG Punjab about security arrangements made for 9th Muharram, he said that officials deputed on security duty were fully alert.

The IGP directed officers and officials to perform their duties with complete commitment, hard work and honesty while answering the questions of media, IG Punjab said that on Youme-e-Ashur three and four layer security would be provided to all main processions and Majalis across Punjab.

The IGP directed officers to install snipers on the rooftops of building and Imam-bargahs along the route of main processions and to ensure that no one was allowed to enter the procession or Majalis without proper checking and passing through walk-through gates.

CCPO Lahore BA Nasir and other officers were also present.

Related Topics

Drone Lahore Police Punjab Mobile Alert Nasir Nawaz Khan Media All Best Muharram

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mauritanian FM

31 minutes ago

Natural gas is more important than ever to the gro ..

31 minutes ago

UAE, Netherlands discuss enhancing economic cooper ..

1 hour ago

Kalimat Foundation brings Arabic book collection t ..

2 hours ago

NPCC signs MoUs with China’s CPECC, CNCEC to col ..

2 hours ago

International tourism up 4% in H1 2019, WTO report ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.