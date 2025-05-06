Open Menu

DC Abbottabad Reviews Monsoon Preparedness In Emergency Response Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025 | 11:18 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan Tuesday chaired an important meeting to review the Monsoon Contingency Plan and District Emergency Response Plan at the DC Office conference room

Senior officials from district, provincial, and Federal departments to strategize for the upcoming monsoon season.

Senior officials from district, provincial, and Federal departments to strategize for the upcoming monsoon season.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of enhancing emergency response mechanisms, ensuring timely flood relief, clearing drainage systems, maintaining smooth movement for tourists, prompt landslide clearance, and provision of healthcare services during the rainy season.

He issued strict instructions to department heads to coordinate effectively and remain fully prepared for any situation.

Key participants included ADC Abbottabad Gohar Ali, ADC Relief and Human Rights Amanullah Saeed, DHO Dr. Shakeel Sarwar, AC Zark Yaar Khan Toru, AAC Shameemullah, SSP Cantt Raja Mehmood, as well as representatives from TMA Abbottabad, Havelian, Lower Tanawal and TMA Lora, Local Government, C&W Department, SNGPL, GDA, WASA, Public Health, Engineering, Rescue 1122, WAPDA, and other concerned departments.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmed commitment from all departments to ensure public safety and minimize disruptions during the monsoon season through coordinated efforts and timely action.

