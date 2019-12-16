All set for 24th UAF convocation

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) ::All arrangements have been finalized to organize the 24th convocation of University of Agriculture Faisalabad in a most befitting manner here on Tuesday (December 17).

UAF spokesman said here on Monday that Governor Punjab/Chancellor of the University Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar would preside over the convocation as a chief guest and later he would confer medals and degrees on graduates.

He said that degrees would be awarded to 6,827 students including 154 PhDs; 1,473 MPhil/MS; 3441 MA/MSc/MBA/M.

Com/M.Ed and 1,559 BSc and associate degrees of the year 2016.

He further said that 11 graduates would be awarded gold medals, 40 with silver medals and 7 with bronze medals.

More information in this connection can be obtained through telephone numbers 041-9201749, 041-9200191, 041-9200161-69 extension 2305, 2302 and 2301 and email addresses controller.examinations@uaf.edu.pk and dr.exams@uaf.edu.pk, he added.