All Set For Observing Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

All set for observing Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir (Kashmir Siege Day) would be observed on August 5 in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur and Ghotki districts against Indian aggression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A rally would be staged from Sukkur Mayour's Office to Press Club in which Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, PTI workers and important personalities would participate while other rallies and functions would also be held at district level with observance of corona SOPs.

The participants would record their peaceful agitation against Indian aggression while wearing black ribbons.

The Mayor Sukkur regretted that oppressed Kashmiris were forced to live under Indian oppression as 12 months had passed since military siege in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

More Stories From Pakistan

