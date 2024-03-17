Open Menu

All Set For Visakhi Mela

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2024 | 03:20 PM

All set for Visakhi Mela

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) has completed arrangements for the Visakhi Mela 2024. ETPB Chairman Arshad Farid Khan will review security, accommodation, transport, medical and other arrangements for pilgrims.

According to Additional Secretary Rana Shahid, the Shrines Branch has made foolproof arrangements in consultation with the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Perbandhak Committee. Federal and provincial institutions will fulfill their responsibilities in the best way so that the pilgrims return with good memories and bring a good name to Pakistan, he added.

Board officers and security staff will be available day and night to serve the pilgrims. The main event of the Visakhi Mela will be held at the Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hasanabdal, in which political and religious leaders will participate.

