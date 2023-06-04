UrduPoint.com

All Set To Start Inter (Part-I) Exams 2023 From Monday

Published June 04, 2023

All set to start Inter (Part-I) Exams 2023 from Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has completed all arrangements to conduct the Annual Examinations of Intermediate (Part-I) 2023 in the division here from Monday, June 5, 2023.

According to Controller Examinations BISE Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali, 103,178 students were expected to participate in the Inter (Part-I) Exams 2023. Hence the education board had established 366 examination centres across the division including districts of Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh.

He said that 224 examination centres were set up in Faisalabad, 60 in Jhang, 28 in Chiniot and 54 centres had been set up in Toba Tek Singh.

He said that roll numbers slips had been dispatched to private students at their given postal addresses whereas the regular candidates should get the same from their respective educational institutions. However, the roll slips were also available on the board website and the students were advised to download their slips from board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk and use it in examination centres without any hesitation.

