UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Truck Terminals On Bara Link Road Illegal: Pakistan Customs

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

All truck terminals on Bara Link Road illegal: Pakistan Customs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :A spokesman of Pakistan Customs on Thursday said all terminals and truck parking stations established on Bara Link Road (Frontier Road) have been declared unlawful as district administration Khyber has cancelled no objection certificates (NoCs) issued to them.

He has requested all Torkham bound vehicles' drivers, carrying transit and export-oriented goods to Afghanistan to never take stop during traveling from Customs Check Post, Ajab Talab in Mathani area at illegal stands/terminals at Takhtabag and Jamrud area.

In case of any truck found parked in these illegal terminals from August 13, 2020, the registration number of that vehicle would be noted to initiate legal proceedings against them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Vehicles Road Vehicle Jamrud August 2020 Post All From

Recent Stories

Weekly Consumer Price Index up 2% in fourth week o ..

11 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to transform ..

26 minutes ago

Hoga Saaf Pakistan Launches Safety Anthem For Inde ..

35 minutes ago

Islamic New Year holiday for private sector announ ..

41 minutes ago

Freeze on annexation of Palestinian territories a ..

41 minutes ago

Joint statement of the United States, the State of ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.