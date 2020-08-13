All truck terminals on Bara Link Road illegal: Pakistan Customs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :A spokesman of Pakistan Customs on Thursday said all terminals and truck parking stations established on Bara Link Road (Frontier Road) have been declared unlawful as district administration Khyber has cancelled no objection certificates (NoCs) issued to them.

He has requested all Torkham bound vehicles' drivers, carrying transit and export-oriented goods to Afghanistan to never take stop during traveling from Customs Check Post, Ajab Talab in Mathani area at illegal stands/terminals at Takhtabag and Jamrud area.

In case of any truck found parked in these illegal terminals from August 13, 2020, the registration number of that vehicle would be noted to initiate legal proceedings against them.