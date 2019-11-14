Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares Nov. 15 closing date for admission in semester autumn 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that the Friday (November 15) will be the closing date for admission in its postgraduate programmes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that the Friday (November 15) will be the closing date for admission in its postgraduate programmes.

The university has provided the last chance to desiring persons, get enrolled in the semester autumn, 2019. The offer was made for admission in M.Sc/MA/M.Ed/Associate Degree/BS/B.Ed/BA/BBA and Diploma programmes, a press release said on Thursday.

The relaxation in the admission was given on the demand of the interested students. However, they were required to pay 50 percent extra fee for this purpose. It was both for continuing and fresh students, said Director Admissions.

Admission forms and prospectuses have been made available at the sale points, the university's regional campuses and coordinating offices in various parts of the country, including Azad Kashmir and northern areas. Online admission facility is also available.

The university has recently taken various measures for facilitating the students in the admission process. On directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, fee-waiver was also provided to those students who were unable to continue their future study due to financial constrains.