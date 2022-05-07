Almost all PTDC hotels in KP booked to full capacity

(@FahadShabbir)

A great rush of tourists is being witnessed in different recreational areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at weekend followed by Eid holidays as hotels and motels of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) are booked to their full capacity

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :A great rush of tourists is being witnessed in different recreational areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at weekend followed by Eid holidays as hotels and motels of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) are booked to their full capacity.

According to PTDC Advisory issued for tourists, a large number of domestic tourists thronged tourist's resorts from various parts of the country to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.

Hotels occupancy in different tourists resorts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were remained 100 percent including Bahrain, Kalam valley, Dir Upper and Kalash valley.

Similarly, hotel occupancy in Kumrat 95 percent, Lower Chitral were remained 90 percent, Mallam Jaba 90 percent, Shogran 65 percent, Kaghan 65 percent.

In a message, PTDC asked tourists to plan trips accordingly and book accommodation prior to trip, adding that for more information contact tourists' facilitation center on 1422.

The hot weather of various cities has forced the people in huge numbers to visit the hilly areas to enjoy pleasant weather.

The preferred destinations of the visitors were mainly Kalam valley, Bahrain, Upper Dir, Gabeen Jabba, Malam Jabba and other recreational spots.

Due to the large number of tourists, owners of the hotels and restaurants have started fleecing them by over-charging.

Rise in number of tourists has increased their income of hotel owners and restaurants.