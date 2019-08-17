Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) consultative meeting on Aug 22 for new RE Policy draft

- Home
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Alternative Energy Development board (AEDB) will hold consultative meeting with stakeholders on August 22 for finalization of new Renewable Energy (RE) Policy draft.
All provincial governments, Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB), National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDCL), Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) and all power distribution companies (DISCOs) are invited for participation, said a press release issued here Saturday.