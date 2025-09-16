Faculty Training Workshop Held At USKT
Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2025 | 11:15 PM
The University of Sialkot’s Department of Business Administration organised a workshop under the U.S. Department of State’s initiative Strengthening U.S - Pakistan University Partnerships on the topic “Future-Proofing Teaching: Integrating Cognitive Science & AI for Educational Impact”
The session was actively attended by the faculty members from various departments of the university.
The guest speaker, Dr. Sadia Farooq (Assistant Professor, Hailey College of Commerce, University of Punjab), shared her valuable experiences and emphasized that learning is a continuous process.
She highlighted the importance of improving different aspects of teaching and research and explained practical ways of finding relevant material and pictures for academic work using AI.
There was also discussion on the uses of AI at home and in medicine, its impact on the next generation and gave insights into deep learning and generative AI.
Dr. Sadia reminded the participants, "We are all beginners in AI usage and that growth comes with practice and exploration."
The session included hands-on practice where faculty members applied their skills using AI tools like Diffit, Gamma AI and Lumen5 for slide design, presentation creation and video production.
The Vice Chancellor USKT Prof. (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rehman, encouraged arranging more such learning sessions for the professional development of faculty members.
Later, a shield was presented to Dr. Sadia Farooq as a token of appreciation and the workshop concluded with a group photo.
