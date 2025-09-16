Secretary reaffirms commitment to launch reforms in health sector

In a strategic move to enhance healthcare delivery across the province, Secretary of Health Mujeebur Rehman Panizai reiterated the department’s commitment to legislative reform and policy development aimed at transforming Balochistan’s healthcare landscape

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) In a strategic move to enhance healthcare delivery across the province, Secretary of Health Mujeebur Rehman Panizai reiterated the department’s commitment to legislative reform and policy development aimed at transforming Balochistan’s healthcare landscape.

The Secretary on Tuesday chaired a high-level steering committee meeting focused on implementing reforms to raise the quality of medical services in Balochistan.

The session brought together senior medical professionals and heads of departments from leading institutions to chart a path toward national and international healthcare benchmarks.

Panizai emphasized the department’s commitment to strengthening the three foundational pillars of the healthcare system of hospitals, medical education, and quality of care.

“We are initiating a continuous process of improvement,” he stated, “and it is essential to activate and reinforce these core areas.”

Principal of Bolan Medical College (BMC) Quetta, Professor Dr. Raz Mohammad Kakar, Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital Quetta, Dr. Hadi Kakar, Deputy Health Secretary, Khalil Murad, Principals and senior faculty from various medical colleges and institutions attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Secretary Panizai issued several directives aimed at modernizing and streamlining healthcare services:

He directed the department heads to ensure efficient patient care and maintain comprehensive treatment records.

Panizai emphasized for strengthening of postgraduate training and strict adherence to duty rosters to balance clinical and academic responsibilities.

He said that PGMI Quetta and the Health Department will enforce consistent standards for specialist doctors across institutions.

Mujeebur Rehman Panizai added that Hospitals will be restructured to offer practical training aligned with modern medicine and foundational medical sciences, fostering a more academic environment.

Panizai also stressed the importance of embracing innovation and technology. “In this fast-paced era, we cannot rely solely on conventional methods,” he remarked.

To ensure accountability and effective implementation, the Health Department has launched an independent monitoring system focused on both performance and training.

The Secretary expressed optimism that the meeting would serve as a catalyst for greater coordination among stakeholders.