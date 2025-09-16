RTO For Voluntary Tax Compliance By Marriage Hall Owners Amid Poor Tax Collection
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2025 | 11:03 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Indicating lower tax collection from marriage halls, marquees and commercial lawns, Chief Commissioner IR Regional Tax Office (RTO)-1 Karachi Qazi Hifz ur Rehman, Tuesday urged the owners’ association to play their role for improving tax compliance in the sector.
"As per the available record, only 25-30% tax collection of the available potential is being made that highlights poor voluntary tax compliance in this sector," the Chief Commissioner RTO-1 conveyed to a delegation of marriage halls association led by its President Rana Raees in a meeting, said in a statement issued here.
The revenue collection from marriage halls, marquees and commercial lawns is significantly lower than that of the estimated target, he stated adding that marriage hall owners are our stakeholders as they carry the responsibility of collection and subsequent deposition of tax.
The Chief Commissioner stated that he intended to meet the delegation in order to discuss the issue of low tax collection before doing any unilateral action and the tax office will welcome suggestions from the association that could not only lead to harmonious working between FBR and marriage hall owners but also pave the way for substantial improvement in tax collection from this sector.
President Marriage Hall Association Rana Raees shared his association’s efforts for imparting awareness about collection and deposition of tax amongst the marriage hall owners and vowed his full cooperation with the tax office in this regard besides supporting actions against the non-tax payers, the statement added.
Commissioner IR Rafeeq ur Rehman apprised the meeting that a list of non-tax paying marriage halls will soon be shared with the association for their voluntary tax compliance before taking stern action against them for collection of adjustable advance tax under Section 236 CB of Income Tax Ordinance 2001.
