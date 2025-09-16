Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman inaugurates UoL Premier League

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman inaugurated the Premier League organized by University of Lahore (UoL) here on Tuesday.

The event was attended by a large number of students, faculty members, and people from various walks of life. On this occasion, the provincial minister inspected the participating teams, encouraged the players, and termed the holding of the Premier League an excellent opportunity for international recognition.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Finance Minister said that sports holds key role in the formation of a healthy society. Sports not only ensure physical fitness of the youth but also contribute significantly to personality development and character building. He added that there is no better way to counter extremism and aggression among the young generation than the sports.

Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman congratulated the varsity on launching the Premier League, saying that this event would provide young players with an excellent platform to showcase their talent and excel in their careers. He noted, the UoL has always played a constructive role in the promotion of sports, and the Premier League is a shining example of this tradition.

The Finance Minister highlighted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the provincial government is taking revolutionary steps for the promotion of sports. He said the revival of playgrounds in schools, provision of modern facilities, and the holding of competitions at national and international levels are part of the Punjab Government’s firm resolve to provide the youth with vast platforms to polish and demonstrate their abilities. He added that under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz, players of Punjab are being provided with opportunities to compete globally, which is undoubtedly a historic and encouraging step for the youth.

Concluding his address, Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman said that sports nurture tolerance, teamwork, and leadership among the youth, qualities which lay the foundation for a progressive and civilized society. He further added that university-level events of this kind not only help in the personality development of students but also guarantee a bright future for the nation.