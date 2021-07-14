UrduPoint.com
Ambassador Briefs GCU Students About Scholarships In Indonesia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 11:56 PM

Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Adam Mulawarman Tugio on Wednesday visited the Government College University Lahore and briefed students about different available scholarships in Indonesia for Pakistani students

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Adam Mulawarman Tugio on Wednesday visited the Government College University Lahore and briefed students about different available scholarships in Indonesia for Pakistani students.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and senior faculty members welcomed this development for the benefit of students and faculty of the GCU.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Adam Mulawarman Tugio said different Indonesian universities had been considered among the 200 best universities of the world.

"Pakistan and Indonesia are brotherly Islamic countries and there are vast opportunities for cooperation between the two in various fields," he added.

He pledged to act as a bridge between the GCU and different reputed universities of Indonesia for academic and research collaboration.

Vice Chancellor Prof Zaidi showed keen interest in student and faculty exchange programmes with Indonesian universities. He also briefed the ambassador about history and tradition of the GCU Lahore.

