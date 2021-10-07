Amin grieved over loss of lives in Balochistan earthquake

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque on Thursday expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of lives and property due to earthquake in Balochistan province

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque on Thursday expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of lives and property due to earthquake in Balochistan province.

In a statement issued here, the minister said, "We are with the people of Balochistan province in this hour of trial".

The minister prayed for the departed souls and early recovery of the injured.